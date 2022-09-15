37,260 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% in the first quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.47. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

