2,920 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.85. 4,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.77. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.80 and a 52-week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

