23,900 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.3% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

WFC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.88. 504,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,421,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

