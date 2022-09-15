2,268 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after acquiring an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after acquiring an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,344,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.07 and a one year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

