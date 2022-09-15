1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 83.9% in August

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

1933 Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGIFF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. 11,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,128. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

1933 Industries Company Profile

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

