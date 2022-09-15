1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 83.9% in August

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the August 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
1933 Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGIFF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Thursday. 11,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,128. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
1933 Industries Company Profile
