127,307 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Acquired by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 4.9% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 465,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185,499 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 182,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,075,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.43. 2,180,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,035. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.27. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.