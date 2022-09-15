125,000 Shares in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW) Purchased by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ IVCBW opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It focuses on acquiring business opportunities in business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.