119,914 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Bought by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 119,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,835,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $98.93. 81,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

