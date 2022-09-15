10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of VCXA remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,792. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

Further Reading

