10,839 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Acquired by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.47% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $789,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

