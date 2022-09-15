10,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Purchased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,717.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 118,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

