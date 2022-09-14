ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 44,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,037,475 shares.The stock last traded at $27.49 and had previously closed at $26.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,322,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,600,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 43.6% during the second quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,168,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,342,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,664,000 after buying an additional 559,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 377,700 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

Featured Articles

