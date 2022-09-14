Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $211.00 at Wolfe Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $204.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.41.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $181.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.59. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860,567.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

