Zilliqa Market Capitalization Achieves $459.50 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $459.50 million and $117.70 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014914 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,580,125,467 coins and its circulating supply is 13,288,658,314 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
