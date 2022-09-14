Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Board of Directors Initiates Stock Buyback Program

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.58. 1,633,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,534. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.03. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

