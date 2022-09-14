WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.63

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and traded as low as $14.11. WVS Financial shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2,587 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

