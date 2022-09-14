WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
WPP Stock Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:WPP opened at $44.67 on Friday. WPP has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About WPP
