WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

WPP Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:WPP opened at $44.67 on Friday. WPP has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

