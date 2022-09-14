Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.97.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.64. 47,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a 200 day moving average of $153.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Workday has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of -208.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $817,506.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,966,129.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,397. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Workday by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.