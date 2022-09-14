WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Trading Down 1.8%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.29 and last traded at $44.46. 3,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01.
