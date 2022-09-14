Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:WETH) Stock Price Down 27.8%

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH – Get Rating) traded down 27.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 34,237 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 20,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Wetouch Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.