Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Down 74.7% in August

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSE WEA traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. 12,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,076. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 963,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 84,233 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 144,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $409,000.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

