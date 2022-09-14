Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

NYSE DKS opened at $113.88 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $142.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

