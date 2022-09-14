WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.26. 1,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,574. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.05.

