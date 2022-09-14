WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,027 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 80,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $1,602,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.24. 222,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,984,466. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

