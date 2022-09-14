WaultSwap (WEX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11,545.93

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One WaultSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WaultSwap has a total market capitalization of $11,545.93 and $11,375.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WaultSwap has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaultSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.90 or 0.00656336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00819138 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016224 BTC.

WaultSwap Profile

WaultSwap’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 7,984,446,277 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance. WaultSwap’s official website is wault.finance.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaultSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaultSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaultSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaultSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.