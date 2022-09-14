Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNNVF. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $25.50 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

