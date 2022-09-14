VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. VNUE shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,932,220 shares.
VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. The company provides a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. It offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.
