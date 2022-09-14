Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by 0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Vintage Wine Estates had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.32%. Vintage Wine Estates updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Down 40.5 %

Shares of VWE stock traded down 2.24 on Wednesday, hitting 3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 81,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,802. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 3.99 and a one year high of 12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.19. The company has a market cap of $200.51 million, a PE ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth about $83,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter worth $103,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Vintage Wine Estates

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VWE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Vintage Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 9.42.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

