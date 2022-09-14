Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.21 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Vince Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VNCE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.78. Vince has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vince

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Vince worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

