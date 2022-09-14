Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The textile maker reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Vince Stock Down 9.1 %

NYSE VNCE traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 10,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $81.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.78. Vince has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vince

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Vince worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

