Vidulum Price Hits $0.0364 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $621,579.09 and $3,244.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,337.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,598.21 or 0.07858337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00182917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00024089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00294119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.67 or 0.00721182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.12 or 0.00590632 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

