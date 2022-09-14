VIDT Datalink Achieves Market Cap of $14.41 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $14.41 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00813839 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015139 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.v-id.org. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

