Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. 87,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,767. Viad has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $774.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Viad Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viad by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 898,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 408,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Viad by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,460,000 after purchasing an additional 324,065 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viad by 51.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 701,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 238,135 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 151,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 148,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.