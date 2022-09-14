Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Shares of NYSE:VVI traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $37.58. 87,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,767. Viad has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $774.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
