Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,679,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,821,000 after acquiring an additional 321,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

