Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 17.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,321,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $633,633,000 after purchasing an additional 336,914 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 37.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 178,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $48,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $326.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $130.99 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.02 and a 200-day moving average of $190.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

