Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
VRTV stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.75.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
