Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VRTV stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Veritiv has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.75.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.62. Veritiv had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veritiv by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after acquiring an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 33,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Veritiv by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

