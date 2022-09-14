Verano Holdings Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verano in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of VRNOF opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.41 million and a P/E ratio of -14.10. Verano has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

