Verano Holdings Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verano in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Verano Stock Performance
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verano (VRNOF)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.