VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

VEON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VEON Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VEON by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 45,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 191,012 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $4,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.