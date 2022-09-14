VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
VEON Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38.
VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
Featured Articles
