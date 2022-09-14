Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Varonis Systems worth $16,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 134,335 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 665,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.93.

VRNS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.79. 13,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

