Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.43. 73,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,474. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.73 and its 200-day moving average is $378.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

