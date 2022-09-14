Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $362.43. 73,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,474. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.73 and its 200-day moving average is $378.66.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.