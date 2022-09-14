Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

VNQ stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

