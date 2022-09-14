Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $12.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.19. 77,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.49.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

