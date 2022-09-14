Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $42,173.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00815153 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015711 BTC.
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile
Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.
