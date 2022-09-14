UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 61,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,451. The company has a market capitalization of $705.17 million, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $527,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 92.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

