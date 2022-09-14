UCoin (UCOIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16,874.83

UCoin (UCOIN) traded down 52.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. UCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,874.83 and $11,411.00 worth of UCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One UCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00945006 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820933 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016085 BTC.
About UCoin
UCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,294,484 coins. UCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ucointeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
UCoin Coin Trading
