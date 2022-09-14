Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 2,173 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $182.03. 69,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,918. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.80 and a 200-day moving average of $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

