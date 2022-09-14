TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUEGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on TrueCar to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TrueCar news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $34,841.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 685,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 273,397 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 530,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,556. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.07. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

See Also

