TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on TrueCar to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TrueCar news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $34,841.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueCar

TrueCar Trading Down 6.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 685,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 273,397 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. 530,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,556. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.07. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About TrueCar

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

