Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,267,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 4.9 %

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

