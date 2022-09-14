TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance
TGL stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 265 ($3.20). The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586. The stock has a market cap of £194.27 million and a PE ratio of 184.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.97. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 438.50 ($5.30).
