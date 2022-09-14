TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

TransGlobe Energy Stock Performance

TGL stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 265 ($3.20). The stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586. The stock has a market cap of £194.27 million and a PE ratio of 184.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.97. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 438.50 ($5.30).

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

