Traders Purchase Large Volume of Smith & Wesson Brands Call Options (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 20,563 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 733% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,470 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 485,152 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of SWBI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 34,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,378. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $538.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.